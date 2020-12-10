(Springfield, Ma) - Clouds will decrease this morning and today is looking brighter and a little milder with temperatures coming back into the lower 40's. It will be a little breeze from 10-15 mph making feel still on the chilly side.
The sky will be clear tonight, which is good news because we have another chance of seeing the Northern Lights. You need a very dark environment with a view of the horizon. It will be cold and calm with temperatures falling into the low to middle 20's.
After a chilly start tomorrow will be milder with temperatures coming up into the 40's to near 50, with a mix of sun and clouds thanks to an upper level ridge. Tomorrow is looking like the pick of the week.
Low pressure will move out of the southern Plains toward the Great Lakes on Saturday. Meanwhile, high pressure builds across southern Canada. This high will keep temperatures in the 40s. As low pressure tracks closer showers will move in during the afternoon. Cold air may get trapped at the lower levels, cold air damming, which could lead to a light wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning, but for now, rain is most likely. Sunday is now looking mainly dry with maybe a just spot shower around. Clouds may even give way to some sunshine with temperatures, perhaps coming up into the 50's as the breezes picks up and swings around into the northwest with the passage of a cold front.
We turn blustery and colder behind the front Sunday night and Monday. Monday and Tuesday look mainly dry and seasonable with temperatures in the upper 30's to no 40. Our next storm chance comes late Wednesday into Thursday with coastal development possible.
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
