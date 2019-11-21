SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The sun is back today! We have a nice November day underway as high pressure takes hold. It's a chilly start but this afternoon will be comfortable with highs into the mid to upper 40's. A few towns may touch. A few clouds will move in towards sunset.
An approaching warm front will bring increasing clouds tonight along with a few spotty rain and high elevation flakes overnight. Tomorrow will begin cloudy and cool with a few showers, then skies may clear out a bit for the early afternoon. Sunshine and a gusty southwest breeze will help bring temperatures into the 50s across western Mass. More clouds and a few spotty showers will come through during the afternoon as a cold front moves through.
Behind a departing front, temperatures turn colder going tomorrow night into Saturday. A few flurries or a snow shower is possible overnight in the hills, then Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs reaching back into the lower to middle 40s. Our weekend looks 50/50 though and clouds increase Saturday evening ahead of approaching low pressure.
Low pressure will track close to the southern New England coast late Saturday night through Sunday, bringing mainly rain however at the onset there may be a wintry mix or some ice. Mix/ice will change to rain quickly in the lower valley Sunday morning but ice may linger for a while in the hills. Rain will be heavy at times on Sunday along with a gusty breeze. We dry out Sunday night and skies look mainly sunny Monday with seasonable temperatures.
TRAVEL WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING: A warming trend looks likely Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Wednesday-a big travel day-looks damp with showers and the potential for gusty wind. Temps may reach well into the 50s! We dry out for Thanksgiving but it's looking windy and colder! It's still a week away so stay tuned!
