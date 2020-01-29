SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will decrease this morning giving way to a return to sunshine, finally! High pressure takes over for the next two days, bringing bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures to western Mass. Temperatures reach into the middle to upper 30s, but a steady northwest breeze will put a bit of chill in the air. The return to sunshine will be nice though.
It will be much colder tonight as skies stay clear and wind becomes light to calm. Radiational cooling will help bring temperatures into the upper single digits and lower teens by tomorrow morning.
High pressure will keep us dry tomorrow and Friday with a few more clouds rolling in on Friday. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 30's, so only slightly cooler and still not bad.
We are still keeping an eye on a coastal storm that will move northeast from the Carolinas to south of the Cape and Islands this weekend. The trend is still for this storm to mostly miss New England and especially western Mass, but the stakes are high with cold air in place and lots of moisture associated with this storm. The weekend looks mostly dry with a slight chance for a few snow showers Saturday morning, then snow showers and flurries Saturday night into Sunday morning with the passage of a cold front. We dry out Sunday with a gusty breeze as the low strengthens and moves away.
The nice weather is back for Monday with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Readings will be back into the 40's. A warm front will like bring clouds with some rain and snow showers on Tuesday followed by a balmy middle of the week with temperatures perhaps reaching over 50!
