SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Early morning flurries will come to an end giving way to decreasing clouds and quite a bit of sunshine this afternoon. Today is looking like the pick of the week as high pressure takes over. Temperatures max out in the middle and upper 30s. There should be quite a bit of melting in areas exposed to the stronger February sun.
Our next storm is on the way for tomorrow. Low pressure will pass through the Great Lakes and move into Canada, dragging a cold front through New England but out ahead of the front the atmosphere will moderate a bit. We begin dry early morning with some light snow beginning during the commute. Wet snow will change to rain fairly quick in the valley, but continues in the hills with an inch or two of accumulation. The rain and wet snow will end by early afternoon and temperatures will come up close to 40 as we dry out, so we'll get some melting. Skies will clear towards sunset.
Our weekend begins brisk and bright with lots of sunshine Saturday. Temperatures rise to near normal-mid 30s-for the afternoon. We are still watching a coastal storm development for Sunday, but we have growing confidence that we this storm will pass well out-to-sea as models continue to trend south and east-keeping the storm away. Sunday looks to feature some sunshine with a low risk for late day snow showers from a passing front. Temperatures look comfortable too with highs in the 30's. Another system could bring snow or mix on Tuesday of next week.
