SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold, blustery morning, but the sun is back today just make sure you are bundled up! Temps are near 20, but the wind is making it feel like it's in the single digits.
Today will be bright and breezy with northwest wind gusting to 20mph. Temperatures only make it into the 20s to near 30, but the breeze will keep it feeling colder. We will see lots of sunshine thanks to high pressure, but high clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next storm.
Winter Storm Watch in effect for all of western Mass for Thursday and Friday
A long duration snow event is on tap with our next storm. Low pressure comes out of the Gulf today then moves up the East Coast tomorrow, but will bump into high pressure, bringing light snow into southern New England. Flurries will be around tomorrow morning then snow showers and off and light snow tomorrow afternoon. By tomorrow evening we'll likely see about a coating to 1" of accumulation.
Snow will continue Thursday night and into Friday off and on, more on than off, but will be mainly light with another 1-2" overnight into Friday morning. We'll likely see another 1-2" of snow on Friday as well. There will not be much wind with this storm and temperatures will generally be in the 20's, so the snow will be lighter in nature. When all said and done 2-4" of accumulation seems likely for western Mass. with 4-8 closer to the shore line and across Connecticut and Rhode Island. High pressure looks to suppress the heavier moisture to our south.
Our weather turns dry and breezy to start the weekend with highs near freezing. We will see scattered clouds Saturday with some flurries possible in the Berkshires, then plenty of sun and lighter wind Sunday. A cold front will approach Monday, bringing a round of light snow in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.