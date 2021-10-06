SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a dry, pleasant stretch of weather on the way, and the sun is back today as well. We are starting with clouds and areas of fog, but as high pressure continues to work in clouds will give way to some sunshine today, giving us a fine weather day.
Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine with warmer temperatures climbing to around 70 with a light to calm wind. A stretch of warmer weather will continue through Friday.
Strong high pressure will dominate our weather for over the next week, however our weather will change from warm and sunny to cloudy and cool as the high moves east. Tomorrow and Friday are looking beautiful with cool mornings and warm afternoons with highs in the mid-70s. We'll likely see lots of sunshine too, really October at it's finest!
As high pressure shifts east and a coastal low sits to our south, an onshore flow will develop as we head into the weekend. It will bring in mostly cloudy, cool conditions with highs more seasonable, in the 60's. It will be a bit breezy as well. Looks like perfect conditions for the Hartford Marathon with temps mainly in the 50's Saturday morning.
Columbus Day is looking dry too, in fact it will turn a bit warmer with highs back into the lower 70's. Weather for the Boston Marathon on Monday is looking nice too. It might be a bit warm for the runners late in the race, but overall things are looking good with a bit of a tail wind as well.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
