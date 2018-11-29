SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Today is looking blustery and chilly but dry with a return to sunshine. High pressure will build in from the south allowing for drier conditions today but with our departing low strengthening to the northeast, we will stay quite blustery. Wind gusts could top 30mph from time to time today with highs in the low to middle 40's.
The breezy will ease tomorrow, but sunshine will give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with a warm front approaching to our south. A few snow showers and flurries may come through tomorrow evening but we are expecting little or now accumulation.
After a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the middle 40s on Saturday. We'll start with some sunshine clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system.
Rain will move in Saturday night with a brief icy mix in the hills. Rain will fall for everyone into Sunday morning and taper during the afternoon as low pressure moves out quickly. Minor flooding may be a concern with up to 1 inch of rainfall expected. It will breezy and mild on Sunday with temperatures possibly climbing into the 50's!
It looks as though the rain will move out in time for Patriots game in Foxboro on Sunday evening. It will still be rather mild too.
Cooler air drains in for next week but Monday is still looking rather mild but blustery.
- Today: Sun & clouds, blustery. Highs: 38-44
- Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. less wind. Lows: 22-28
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, not as windy. Evening flurries. Highs: 34-42
