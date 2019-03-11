SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be brighter and milder. Watch out for some black ice this morning with temperatures near freezing. However, readings today will reach into 40s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. There may be a flurry or snow shower across the hills this evening with a weak front moving through. This front will bring in slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs in the 30's to near 40 degrees. High pressure will shift off shore on Wednesday along temperatures to rise for the middle and later half of the week. Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures into the 50's. We may even touch 60 on Friday but a front will bring some showers and downpours, mainly in the afternoon!
It's a big weekend coming up in Holyoke with the road race on Saturday and the parade on Sunday. Right now it looks dry with highs near 50 on Saturday but closer to 40 for the parade. At least it will be bright and sunny. Just make sure you dress warm for the parade.
