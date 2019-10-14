SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- How great was today? After some early clouds, the sunshine returned in full-force. Highs topped out in the upper 60s to near 70s. Perfect day for peeping the fall foliage!
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s under clear skies. Though frost is unlikely, it'll be a cold start nonetheless.
High pressure will keep southern New England high and dry for Tuesday. A slight northerly wind will keep highs in low 60s.
The next storm system arrives in the afternoon on Wednesday. This system will have a lot of energy and a direct moisture feed from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean. It will turn quite stormy with heavy rain Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. We could pick up 1-3 inches of rainfall with even a few rumbles of thunder.
Rain will end Thursday midday, but not before the wind really starts to pick up. The wind will gust up to 45 mph on occasion Thursday morning, leading to some scattered power outages with some tree damage. Unfortunately, this could mark an end to foliage season.
Friday and the weekend are looking dry with less wind and milder temperatures, as highs reach back into the 60s.
