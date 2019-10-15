SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a dry start and like yesterday today is looking fantastic! We'll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the lower 60's. We'll end up about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday.
The next storm system arrives late tomorrow. This system will have a lot of energy and a direct moisture feed from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean. It will turn quite stormy with heavy rain tomorrow evening into Thursday morning. We could pick up 1-3 inches of rainfall with even a few rumbles of thunder. The bulk of the rain will fall from 6 pm tomorrow evening through 3 am Thursday morning.
Rain will end early Thursday but a few showers will crop up in the afternoon as the upper level system drops through New England. It will be windy and chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50's. There may even be a few flurries in the higher elevations with temps in the upper 30's and low to mid 40's there. The wind will gust up to 40 mph on occasion Thursday leading to some isolated to scattered power outages.
Friday will still be blustery but not as windy. There still may be a spot shower or a flake in the hills but the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50's in the valley while it stays quite a cold in the hills.
The weekend is looking dry and cool but with quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will reach near 60 on Saturday and into the 60's on Sunday with clouds increasing late in the day. We'll like see some frost Saturday morning so you may have to cover up the Mom's and potted plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.