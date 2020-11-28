SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Once again today the clouds hung tough, though there were some breaks of sun. Finally we get sunshine back into the region tomorrow. A more potent storm system will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region early next week.
Skies will begin to clear out tonight with lows falling back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunday certainly the pick of the weekend as it features bright sunshine all day. We might squeeze out a degree or two more temperature wise as well since more incoming solar radiation will have a chance to reach us at the ground. After a chilly start Sunday morning temperatures top out in the upper 40 and lower 50s Sunday afternoon.
Our next storm system arrives early next week with increasing confidence that we'll receive a good soaking and gusty winds. The system is currently tracking a bit earlier and at this point is looking to arrive mid day Monday and linger through the start of Tuesday. This could make for a challenging evening commute on Monday, and possibly also morning commute on Tuesday. We could see winds gusting to over 50 mph Monday afternoon into Monday evening, so tree damge and power outages will be a concern.
The area of low pressure tracks to our west, and with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this will be an all rain event for Western Mass. This makes for our third major rainfall event in one week, which should continue to yield improvements for the drought monitor. After the system moves out, we dry things out and return to seasonable temperatures to close out the week.
Sunset tonight is at 4:20pm and we are approaching our shortest days of the year which occur December 3rd-12th with sunset occurring at 4:18pm. After the Winter Solstice on Monday December 21st, we'll start gaining daylight once again as we head into 2021!
In typical 2020 fashion, the November full moon occurs on the 30th leading into our next potent rain system and there will also be a partial lunar eclipse visible in Western Mass dependent on cloud cover. The eclipse will begin at about 2:30am Monday, peak around 4:45am Monday and end at 6:53am Monday. We'll see increasing clouds overnight Sunday into Monday on the leading edge of this system, so we may not get to enjoy this unfortunately. But if the clouds hold off it will make for a fantastic spectacle as we close out the Monday of November!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
