SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a chilly but dry start this morning and we'll see plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 50's today making for a nice one.
Our next storm will bring rain and some snow late tonight into tomorrow morning as a warm front pushes through. it should be cold enough for snow in many spots across western Mass. but will go to rain quickly in the valley. Snow may linger in the hills though were we will likely see a couple of inches of accumulation. The valley will likely only see coating to 1" on grassy surfaces, but Franklin County and hill towns may pick up a couple of inches of snow, 1-3" before a change to rain.
Once the warm front moves through the precipitation will wind down tomorrow afternoon but clouds will stick around.
Temperatures soar into the 60s Friday as we spend most of the day ahead of a cold front. It will be a blustery day with a warm southwest wind gusting to 20-30mph. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm are possible with the passing cold front Friday evening and night.
Colder air rushes in behind a departing cold front for the weekend. Saturday to Monday, our high temps return to the 40s with dry, sunny weather and a lingering breeze-especially Saturday. Temps get back to around 50 Tuesday with another round of rain showers and possible early mixing in the hills.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.