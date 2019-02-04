SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A taste of spring is in full effect across southern New England after we saw high temps in the 50s and low 60s today!
This evening, skies remain mostly clear but clouds will increase overnight as a warm front slides to our north. Temperatures fall back to the 30s with only a few spots hitting the freezing mark-most stay above it, limiting the black ice potential. A few light rain showers may come through in the early morning, but they won’t last long.
Tuesday begins cloudy with temps in the 30s, then by Noon, clouds will break up and sunshine returns for the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with wind out of the west and southwest at about 10 to 15mph. The westerly wind plus afternoon sun should bring temperatures back to around 60! The record high for Springfield is 64.
Colder air returns behind a cold front Tuesday night. Temperatures get back to the 20s for Wednesday morning and Wednesday looks dry with highs in the lower 40s-still above normal for early February. High pressure to our north will give us a dry day and will also help temps fall back to the low 30s Wednesday night as our next storm system moves in.
Light rain arrives Wednesday evening and will last through Thursday. Temperatures fall into the low 30s across western Mass, leading to a period of freezing rain overnight. Travel will become hazardous for everyone through Thursday morning as minor to moderate ice accretion is possible. Right now, the biggest threat should be in the hills and Berkshires for up to a quarter-inch of ice-not quite enough for a big power outage concern, only travel.
Temperatures rise Thursday allowing everyone to go over to rain. Rain showers ease Thursday night, then another batch returns for Friday morning and afternoon as low pressure lifts to our north and a cold front comes through. Showers end Friday night and colder-more February-like-air rolls back in. Temps over the weekend return to the 20s and 30s during the day and teens at night.
