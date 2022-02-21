SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful day to start the week with good sunshine and mild temperatures reaching low 50s for many!
Temperatures turn cool quickly tonight with clear to fair skies, but clouds will increase overnight. Lows should bottom out in the middle to upper 20s for most with light to calm wind.
Clouds continue to thicken up Tuesday morning as our next weather system approaches. It will be a dry start to the day with temperatures steadily climbing into the 40s. Showers get going in the afternoon, mainly after 1-2pm. A steady rain is on tap for Tuesday evening and night with a half to three quarters of an inch expected. The warmest temperatures of the day will occur Tuesday night as temps hit around 50 with increasing breezes.
Temperatures will continue to rise through Wednesday morning and highs Wednesday will hit lower to middle 60s before a cold front moves through. We will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but sun breaks out midday with a healthy breeze. As the cold front moves through in the afternoon, wind will shift northwest and increase. NW gusts to 30-40mph are possible and will usher in colder air for Wednesday night.
Surface high pressure builds for Thursday, bringing some sunshine and seasonably cold air. Clouds increase as low pressure moves from the southern Plains to the Mississippi Valley, but our weather will stay dry for the day. As the low gets into the Ohio Valley overnight, a secondary low will form off the mid-Atlantic coast. Precipitation with this approaching storm looks to be snow to start for all of western Mass.
Right now, snow looks like Friday morning and may fall moderate to heavy at times. There are signals that snow will mix with or change to sleet and/or freezing rain south of the Mass Pike for a time mid-day Friday, then go back to all snow before ending Friday evening. Several inches of snow is looking possible for western Mass. Stay tuned for more details over the coming days. Colder, drier air builds behind the storm for the weekend.
