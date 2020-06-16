SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our dry weather stretch continues with another sunny, warm evening and clear, cool night on tap.
Temperatures today hit upper 70s to around 80 for many with a mainly sunny sky and nice breeze. With high pressure in control, temperatures will cool quickly as the sun sets. Temperatures hit 60s later tonight and lows return to the middle and upper 40s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be a sunny day with only a few high clouds here and there. Temperatures get a bit warmer with highs climbing into the lower and middle 80s as ridge builds into southern New England. Wind looks light and will shift more southerly-something that will help bring in the heat. Dew points remain in a refreshing to comfortable range.
Summer heat kicks in late this week with highs nearing 90 Thursday and possibly getting into the lower 90s Friday and Saturday. A southwesterly flow will start bringing dew points up and we begin feeling a bit humid Thursday and muggier Friday through early next week.
A closed low over the Southeast continues to slowly drift northward this week and reach southern New England by the weekend. For western Mass, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible late Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings, but chances are low. Chances increase Sunday and Monday as this low passes over us, but we are still not looking at a washout. A cold front looks to move in by Tuesday, keeping wet weather chances going.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
