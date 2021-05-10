SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An upper low is keeping a lot of clouds and even a few showers around today and tomorrow. Our weather remains cooler than normal again, however there are some changes coming.
Tonight, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with a slight risk for a spot shower or sprinkles early this evening. Skies looks to partially clear out overnight, allowing temps to return to the upper 30s and low 40s.
The upper level ‘cold pool’ associated with the area of low pressure to our northeast is still around Tuesday, so expect another day of highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. An isolated shower is possible, but chances are low as most of the wet weather should hit northern New England. Expect a healthy breeze out of the west-northwest as high pressure begins to build in.
A chilly start Wednesday with early clouds, then some decent sunshine. Temperatures get back to the 60s with a gusty breeze out of the northwest as we are in between high and low pressure. A spot shower is possible again, but thanks to drier air, chances are pretty low.
Warmer temperatures are on the way as the jet stream lifts northward later this week! Highs return to around 70 from Thursday onward and surface high pressure will give us good sunshine and lighter breezes Thursday and Friday. Some nice weather to end the week! Long range outlooks keep the warmer weather trend around too.
While Friday is looking dry for now, the weekend seems more unsettled. Actually, it’s more like a summer pattern without the big heat. Both Saturday and Sunday look partly cloudy with developing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Not expecting washouts, but evening dinner plans outdoors may get washed out.
