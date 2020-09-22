SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Red Flag Warnings continue for western Mass through 9pm tonight. We have very dry air in place today with relative humidity below 20% at times along with a good breeze. This, plus the ongoing drought gives us a high fire danger.
High clouds from nearby hurricane Teddy will decrease this evening, but we do still have some light wildfire smoke overhead, which may make skies look hazy at times. It stays breezy and cool tonight with temperatures falling through the 50s. Temperatures will fall back to the lower and middle 40s by dawn as wind lightens a bit more.
Temperatures finally return to normal on Wednesday with highs hitting mid-70s. Skies look sunny in the morning with some light smoke high up in the atmosphere. We will be breezy again, but not as dry as dew points climb back to the low 50s.
Temperatures are on the rise this week and highs climb into the upper 70s Thursday and around 80 by Friday. Dry weather looks to continue through Friday as well, despite a cold front coming into New England Thursday evening and night. The front doesn’t look to pass through western Mass, so we will see increasing clouds Thursday, then decreasing clouds Friday as the front moves back to the north. Friday will be breezy, warm and humid-more like summer!
Our weather pattern begins to shift over the weekend and rain chances will slowly begin to increase. Saturday looks dry and fairly comfortable with highs again near 80. More clouds build for Sunday along with higher humidity. We may see a spot shower or two later in the day, but rain chances are higher for Monday and Tuesday with some passing fronts. Expect muggy, mild weather to kick things off early next week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
