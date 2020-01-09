SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures are dropping quickly this evening and will end up back in the upper teens to low 20s before midnight. After midnight, a southerly breeze kicks in and temperatures will climb. We should be back to the middle and upper 20s by sunrise and will climb into the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon.
Friday will feel much different from today as high temperatures end up roughly 20 degrees warmer! We will see more clouds than sun, but some breaks of sunshine are possible. Expect a healthy southwesterly breeze at 10-15 mph. Clouds will thicken up toward the evening and a few spotty rain showers are possible.
Shower chances continue on Saturday, but we won’t see much. The big story this weekend will be temperatures as they soar to the 50s to near 60 on Saturday and lower to middle 60s Sunday-likely breaking records. We may break some low temperature records as well, since they will be far warmer than normal. In fact, Sunday morning low temps in the 50s will be about 40 degrees above normal!
A gusty breeze will linger much of the weekend as strong low pressure passes to our west. South winds may gust to 30-40mph on Saturday and possibly higher Saturday night through Sunday as a cold front sweeps across the area. Rain becomes more likely after midnight through midday Sunday. We won’t see much, maybe a half inch as the cold front comes through. There is also a slight risk for an isolated thunderstorm.
Behind a cold front, we see skies gradually clear Sunday evening and night and temperatures fall back to around freezing. Temperatures will be closer to, but still above normal early next week with highs in the 40s Monday and Wednesday. While we start the week dry, the Connecticut River will need to be watched for minor flooding from weekend snowmelt. Slight rain chances return by Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
