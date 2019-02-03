SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A stalled out cold front just to our south will lift north later today as a warm front. That warm front will allow for mild air to work into the region this afternoon and that mild air will stick around for the start of the work week.
Expect a blend of sun and clouds for your Sunday. Temperatures will run above normal this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy tonight as lows fall back into the middle and upper 20s.
A ridge continues to build in the East for early this week, allowing unseasonably warm temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Highs should reach upper 40s to mid-50s across western Mass! The timing of a cold front will determine how mild Tuesday gets and if it holds off until the evening, we could see some 60s in southern New England! There is the chance for a rain or snow shower Tuesday morning otherwise we will remain dry.
The second half of the week will be cooler, but around average for early February. We will be tracking a storm system moving across the country during the week, which arrives in New England by Thursday into Friday. There is a chance we stay all rain, but also a threat for some ice-at least to start. Stay tuned for updates later in the week!
