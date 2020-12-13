(SPRINGFIELD, MA -- WGGB/EGGB/WSHM): Another foggy start as we round out the weekend on this Sunday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties through 10am. With that, visibility is of course once again a concern so if you're hitting the roadways take your time, go slow, increase following distance and avoid cruise control and high beams. A milder start this morning, so no black ice or freezing concerns. The fog lifts much faster today, as we develop a substantial breeze out of the south and the sun also makes a reappearance this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the 50s.
Today will be a great day for outdoor activities, certainly snag that Christmas tree if you haven't yet or put up any outdoor decorations as the nice weather is short lived. This evening features partly cloudy to mostly clear skies to start, so you may get a good view of the Geminids Meteor Shower which peaks around 2am. Best view would be away from artificial light and in a large space with an unobstructed view of the sky. Temperatures will hover around freezing, but may bottom out in the upper 20s due to radiational cooling in some locations.
Clouds build in the later part of the evening and early start of Monday morning ahead of our first system of the week. This storm tracks much farther to the south, and is a quick mover. With temperatures hovering in the mid 30s tomorrow this is looking to be more of a wintery mix and will likely start as flurries on the tail end of the morning commute while the temperatures are lower, and taper off shortly after lunch time by way of sleet or rain. Coatings or trace amounts are possible, but accumulation is unlikely with this first set up and it will be on its way out to sea before the evening commute on Monday.
We dry things out and clear things up briefly on Tuesday, but temperatures continue declining and it will be breezy ahead of system number two. The second coastal storm looks more promising, but we are still several days out, so there’s time for that to change. The center of low pressure on the second storm currently tracks much closer to the coastline and colder air is looking more likely as strong high pressure builds to our north. We'll have to continue monitoring this system very closely as the exact location of the track will dictate how much snow we do or don't get, but there is certainly an increasing likelihood of substantial accumulation overnight Wednesday into Thursday so you'll want to plan ahead for that, and check back tomorrow with Dan and Janna for a snow map, timeline and impacts.
Expect very chilly temps to take over to close out the week and start off the weekend. Teens for lows, 20s and 30s for highs. We may even see our first single digits of the season in some locations. Winter is here folks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.