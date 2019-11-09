SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another afternoon of below normal temperatures as many locations saw highs only in the 30s. Temperatures will get back to near seasonable levels briefly on Sunday and Monday.
Some high clouds will work in tonight so skies will become partly cloudy. It will be anther cold night but not as cold as last night as lows fall back into the lower and middle 20s.
Seasonable temperatures return for Sunday and Monday across southern New England as high pressure sits over the Southeast and a cold front moves in from the west. High temperatures rise into the upper 40s to near 50 both days with more clouds than sun, but mainly dry weather.
Our next round of cold is on the way for midweek, but before it arrives, we’ve got a storm to deal with. Being several days out, our forecast is still quite uncertain, but for now, it’s looking like a rain start with a change to snow as temperatures drop. Similar to Thursday’s storm, this could end up being a quick mover and not much of a snow-maker. There’s potential for some sleet in the mix as well. For now, just be aware that we could face some travel issues Tuesday.
Cold dives in Tuesday night on a gusty northwest breeze. Temperatures on Wednesday may stay below freezing for most with wind gusts of 30+mph. Wind chills could near 0 Wednesday morning, then hover in the teens most of the day! We remain cold Thursday, then temperatures return to the 40s Friday. Clouds from low pressure off the coast may be around to end the week, but our weather is trending dry for now.
