SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A chilly start to the week! Temperatures this morning bottomed out in the teens and afternoon highs only made it to around freezing.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather tonight, keeping us dry and chilly. Low pressure moving across Canada will bring some scattered high clouds overnight, but skies remain fair. An increasing breeze is expected tonight as well from this system, so temperatures may only get back to the lower and middle 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens.
A cold front will swing through New England Tuesday, but our weather looks dry. Scattered clouds will likely come through with the front along with a wind shift from the southwest to northwest. Temperatures will be milder compared to Monday with highs in the lower to middle 40s.
A coastal low will be the focus on the forecast for mid-week. Low pressure moves up the coast Tuesday night, bringing more clouds to southern New England. Most of the precip with this storm stays offshore-so it’s more of a miss. However, light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible for western Mass. This could cause travel issues Wednesday morning, so stay tuned for updates. Any precip that makes it to our area doesn’t linger and skies turn partly cloudy by the afternoon with temps climbing back above freezing.
High pressure returns Thursday, keeping our weather colder and dry. A few flurries may be seen Friday morning, but most of Friday is looking dry as well.
Our next weather system will approach Friday night into Saturday-yes Christmas Eve! So, the big question is what kind of precip does it bring to western Mass. Well, while we are still a few days out, right now, there is a chance for snow late Friday night that will mix with and change to rain Saturday morning. So, we may get a brief window for a white Christmas-stay tuned!
