SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Large high pressure brought us a frigid morning, followed by a big warm up (relative) this afternoon. Temperatures today didn’t make it to freezing, but the abundant sunshine and light breeze was pleasant.
Another cold night ahead with mostly clear skies and calm wind. Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below 0, though we won’t be as cold as last night.
As high pressure continues to move east, a flow off the Atlantic will develop Tuesday. This will begin pushing clouds westward throughout the day. Here in western Mass, we start with good sunshine, but clouds increase throughout the day. Temperatures rebound quickly and highs should get near and above freezing for many.
Clouds hang tough Tuesday night and Wednesday. By Wednesday, a big storm system will be coming together to bring a major snowstorm from the southern Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley. New England will stay dry mid-week with above normal temperatures.
A large cold front tapping into Gulf of Mexico moisture will stretch from New England to Texas late this week. Strong high pressure with frigid temperatures moves into the northern Plains behind the front, allowing for a sizeable snowstorm for the Midwest and Ohio valley. This system approaches western Mass Thursday and Friday. Rain showers get started early Thursday, changing to a steady rain Thursday afternoon. The question is how quickly cold air comes into play and if we change to an icy mix or snow or both. Still too early for details, but difficult travel may be possible Friday for us.
Behind this storm system, cold, dry air returns for the weekend. Good sunshine is on tap Saturday with a healthy breeze, then temperatures moderate a bit Sunday with increasing clouds.
