It was a nice start to the weekend overall with a good amount of sunshine and mild temperatures. We will see temperatures continue to warm with highs possibly reaching the lower 80s by the middle of next week.
Under partly cloudy skies tonight lows drop back into the lower 40s. A mix of sun and clouds is on the way to close out the weekend. There is a chance for an afternoon downpour of storm Sunday. The best chance seems to be closer to the Connecticut on southward. Highs tomorrow run in the lower to middle 70s.
Monday seems to be the better chance at some afternoon showers/storms. Showers pop up in the afternoon as the day heats up and some upper level atmospheric energy sweeps through. As a cold pool builds high up in the atmosphere, some stronger showers could produce small hail, gusty breezes and even some thunder. Nothing severe is expected.
Drier weather is expected through mid-week. Temperatures overall remain quite warm with highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. As an upper level ridge builds, we could see highs hit the 80s Wednesday and Thursday! A backdoor cold front may impact our area late in the week with some showers and storms, then some cooler temps.
In Weather History: Today marks the 3rd anniversary of the severe weather outbreak that occurred "just" south of Springfield, across New York and Connecticut where several tornadoes and macrobursts touched down leaving a major path of destruction. My hometown of Hamden Ct got hit very hard! Just a reminder as we enter severe weather season top never let your guard down and take all warnings seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.