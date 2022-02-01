SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It' was another frigid start this morning with temperatures near zero, but temperatures have come up and we should reach into the low to middle 30's this afternoon, seasonable for the first day of February. (Normal high is 34 and that's about where we will end up)
As high pressure continues to move east, a flow off the Atlantic will cause clouds to in. It stays mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow. It will not be nearly as cold tonight with lows mainly in the 20's.
A storm will continue to develop across the middle of the country and will bring big snows from the southern Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley. Out ahead of this storm we continue to moderate with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40's tomorrow.
Low pressure will develop along a cold front stretching from Maine to the Gulf of Mexico with moisture streaming along the front from the Gulf. This front will sag south towards western Mass on Thursday. This will bring rain showers to the area that will blossom into a steady rain Thursday afternoon or evening. Meanwhile, cold air will continue to drain in as the front pushes our way. Rain will likely change to sleet, freezing rain and then snow either Thursday night or Friday morning. The question is how quickly does cold air come into play. This will determine how much snow and ice we end up getting. The odds of accumulating snow and ice are greatest along route 2 and north, however a change over to snow and ice with some accumulation is possible in greater Springfield as well. Temperatures on Friday start in the 30's, but will fall through the day. This will likely make for dangerous travel for Friday morning's commute.
Behind this storm system, cold, dry air returns for the weekend. Good sunshine is on tap Saturday with a healthy breeze, then temperatures moderate a bit Sunday with increasing clouds.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
