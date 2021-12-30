SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A mild, misty, foggy start to the day on Thursday. The theme will be the same through most of the day unfortunately...
Fog will be around again today with temperatures rising into the lower 40s. There’s a better risk for a few showers in the morning, then again in the evening, but most of the day looks rain-free. Our warmer-than-normal trend continues for the final day of 2021 where highs may top 50!
We end the year cloudy, but mild for late December with highs returning to the 40s. Some fog will likely be around in the morning, but we could see a few breaks of sun in the afternoon thanks to high pressure to our north. New Year’s Eve looks cloudy and mild with temperatures in the lower 40s at midnight. Showers will start moving in by sunrise.
Widespread rain is on tap for the holiday weekend with very warm temperatures. Strong low pressure will swing to our northwest, keeping New England on the warm side of the storm. Periods of rain should be around off and on throughout the day, then another round comes through Sunday. More details on rain timing will be coming in the next few days. Temperatures may break 50 both Saturday and Sunday, but should stay below records.
There is a slight chance for a touch of snow as a secondary storm tries to form offshore Sunday night into Monday. While there isn't much model support, it is still worth watching over the coming days.
Much colder air dives in behind the storm for Sunday night and Monday, with wind chills nearing 0 Monday morning! Temperatures moderate through mid-week and we will get a few sunny days in.
