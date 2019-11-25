SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A lovely start to the week after such a dreary end to the weekend. Some much needed sunshine was back today along with milder temperatures! Most in the valley managed to reach highs in the lower 50s with a bit of a breeze.
Tonight, our weather remains quiet with wind becoming light to calm. Scattered clouds will be around, but we will have our share of clear sky as well. Temperatures end up in the lower to middle 30s by dawn with some areas of fog.
Tuesday looks to be the pick of the week with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle and even a few upper 50s! We will feel a nice southwest breeze throughout the day, which will help to warm things up. High pressure builds in Tuesday night, keeping us dry, but clouds increase ahead of a potent storm system crossing the US.
Low pressure moving across the lower 48 this week will bring snow to the upper Midwest and rain to the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys Wednesday. For New England, the day begins dry and fairly cloudy with rain arriving later in the day. Rain is likely along the I91 and I95 corridors Wednesday evening and night as a cold front swings through. Behind the front, everyone in the Northeast turns blustery and gusty wind continues throughout Thanksgiving-which looks to impact plans for balloons in the big Thanksgiving Day parades.
Thanksgiving will be chilly and mainly dry for western Mass with a slight risk for snow showers and flurries in the hills and Berkshires. Temperatures end up in the upper 30s to mid-40s with a wind chill making it feel about 5-10 degrees colder.
High pressure takes over for Friday and Saturday, so it will be bright, but colder. Black Friday morning should be a bit brisk with temps in the 20s. We are breezy Friday, but not nearly as windy-which is good news for the Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield. Highs fall back to the 30s for the weekend and we are tracking another strong storm for Sunday into Monday, which could bring a wintry mix to western Mass and much of New England.
