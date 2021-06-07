SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It an official heat wave (three or more consecutive days 90 or warmer) with temperatures back into the 90's, on our way to the middle 90's in the valley. It will be a bit more humid this afternoon to, so it will actually feel a bit more uncomfortable than over the weekend with heat indices between 94-97. With the heat and building humidity today is a First Warning Weather Day.
With soaring temperatures and building humidity a Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin counties (The Valley) until 8PM this evening. Be sure to take plenty of breaks if you are working outdoors. Make sure to wear lightweight, light colored clothing, take frequent breaks, stay well hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen. Common sense stuff, but good reminders. Also remember the kids, older folks and pets. They can be more sensitive to the heat and humidity.
Today will likely be the hottest day out of this stretch, but tomorrow and Wednesday will actually be more humid as shower and storm chances increase. Highs both tomorrow and Wednesday will reach near 90 with dew points in the mid to upper 60's. We see an isolated storm today with scattered showers and a few storms tomorrow and Wednesday.
A cold front will push southward through southern New England late Wednesday bringing an end to the oppressive heat and humidity. Behind the front, cooler, drier air looks to push in for Thursday and Friday bringing relief to the region. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 and readings on Friday will drop into the lower 70's.
It looks as though the cooler temperatures last into the weekend with mainly dry conditions. So far so good, the wild card is Friday. A few models bring rain with highs only in the 60's, either way, cooler times are ahead.
