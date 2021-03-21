SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The first weekend of spring certainly did not disappoint! Cool mornings that gave way to sunny skies with highs around or above 60. Lets not forget that the average high is 47. The big question is will this mild and dry stretch last?
With high pressure in control, the theme for the next few days will be mild days and cool nights. So the answer the my question is yes, the stretch lasts! 25-35 degrees to start, 60-65 degrees by the afternoon. No complaints in my end!
This amazing stretch of weather for New England is happening as a ridge of high pressure builds into the East. Southerly flow continues to usher in the milder air for most of the week with just light breezes and plenty of dry, sunny weather on tap. You've got the all clear for any outdoor plans through mid-week, just keep in mind that layers will be necessary as mornings will start in the 20s-30s before jumping 30-40 degrees by the afternoon hours!
Low pressure moving off the Carolina coast and a storm over the Midwest will bring some clouds back to the area mid-week, starting Tuesday night and lasting through most of the week. There is a chance that as a low pressures moves just west on Thursday, highs may soar to around or above 70! There could be some showers overnight into Friday Am as we cool things done. Rain possible on Sunday.
