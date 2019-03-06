SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another bright but cold start to the day! Temperatures will end up about 5 degrees colder than yesterday with highs only in the middle 20's. Northwest breezes will get gusty at times with a few 30mph gusts throughout the day.
A few flurries are possible again later this afternoon and evening as another weak disturbance rolls through-but overall, our dry, cold weather continues. It will be clear and frigid tonight and as the wind eases temperatures will fall down into the single digits to near 0.
After a cold start Friday morning temperatures will come up closer to near normal. Readings will reach into the middle and upper 30's. Patchy clouds roll in Friday evening as a weak storm pass to our south. Some flurries can’t be ruled out but this will not be a big deal at all.
Saturday is looking very nice! We'll see lots of sunshine with temperatures back into the lower 40's and there won' t be much wind.
Our next storm system will move into the Great Lakes over the weekend, sending a warm and cold front into southern New England. There will be just enough cold air aloft that precipitation may start as snow for a couple of hours in the morning before changing to rain in the afternoon. There may be a minor accumulation especially on non paved surfaces before it melts away with rising temperatures and the high March sun angle.
