SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Sunday and welcome to the second day of Spring! Our stretch of spring temperatures will stick around for the end of the weekend and even into the start of the new work week.
With high pressure in control, the theme for the next few days will be mild days and cool nights. Temperatures will fall quickly in the evenings under clear skies and calm winds, but under full March sun we see big day time temperature swings with highs reaching into the 60s in the valley and upper 50s in hill towns and higher terrain on most days.
A lovely stretch of weather is on the way for New England as that ridge of high pressure builds into the East. Southerly flow continues to usher in the milder air for most of the week with just light breezes and plenty of dry, sunny weather on tap. You've got the all clear for any outdoor plans through mid-week, just keep in mind that layers will be necessary as mornings will start in the 20s-30s before jumping 30-40 degrees by the afternoon hours!
Low pressure moving off the Carolina coast and a storm over the Midwest will bring some clouds back to the area mid-week, but we are trending mainly dry. We may squeeze out some light showers Thursday afternoon and evening, though our chance at any impactful precipitation holds off until Friday with breezy conditions and heavy rain possible.
