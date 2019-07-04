SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We hit 90 yesterday in Springfield and we'll likely do it again today and tomorrow making it three in a row and a heat wave! (Three days over 90)
Patchy early morning fog will give way to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be climbing quickly too. High pressure will stay overhead to, giving us a mostly sunny, hot day for the 4th. Expect temperatures to climb fast this morning and top off in the low 90s in the valley and in the mid to upper 80's in the hills. Be sure to get plenty of shade and drink a lot of water when you are out for your holiday plans! It will be another warm but nice evening for the fireworks.
Tomorrow will begin warm with good sunshine, but scattered clouds should develop through the afternoon. As high pressure moves offshore to our east, a southerly wind flow will start bringing dew points up. Humidity continues to climb and Saturday becomes oppressive and tropical with dew points in the low to middle 70s!
A cold front will move through western Mass Saturday afternoon and evening with likely showers and thunderstorms. Scattered heavy rain is expected and a few storms could become severe. Showers and storms end Saturday night and drier air moves in for Sunday. It will be a warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s, but it will be turning less humid as the day goes on. We stay dry and warm early next week with highs back to near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.