SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a fresh blanket of heavy, wet snow! The accumulating snow has ended but most of have picked up between 5-8" of accumulation! Conditions will continue to improve with leftover snow showers and flurries ending. The higher March sun angle along with temperatures reaching near 40 degrees will help to melt some of the snow.
Here are some snow totals: Wales 8", Wilbraham 7", Hamden 6", Ludlow 6", Huntington 6", Middlefield 5", Northampton 5", Greenfield 5".
Get ready for the Mid-Winter cold though. Behind this storm, bitter Arctic cold sets in. Tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday will be 15 to 20 degrees below average with morning lows in the single digits. The saving grace will be the March sun angle is beginning to get quite strong, so despite the fact highs will be in the 20s, there will still be some slight melting occurring.
Temperatures should rebound on Friday and by the weekend we should be closer to normal with highs into the lower 40's. We may see some light wet snow and rain on Sunday with little or not accumulation.
