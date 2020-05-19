SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The sunshine is back today and for days and days to come. Strong high pressure will anchor itself over New England, it effectively keeps all storminess away as western Mass stays dry and sunny into the long holiday weekend!
Two systems, a strong upper-level low and Tropical Storm Arthur, will stay away from southern New England as they peel off in opposite directions. Arthur will swing out-to-sea and weaken over the next couple of days.
Today will feature sunshine, mixed with just a few clouds from time to time. It will be breezy and cool with temperatures topping off in the 60's.
Tomorrow will be sunny and a few degrees warmer with highs near 70. A light easterly breeze will keep it quite a bit cooler along the shore line with highs in the 50's.
Temperatures will gradually moderate by the end of the week with highs reaching into the upper 70's and lower 80's for Thursday and Friday, all the while hanging onto sunshine and dry conditions.
As of now, the nice weather looks to hang on through the long holiday weekend! High pressure looks to continue to deflect any storminess away from the Northeast.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
