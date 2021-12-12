SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front bringing wind and rain produced some localized wind damage as a few reported trees were knocked down with gusts last night up toward 40-45mph.
Sunday ushers in the sun as the cold front migrates to the east. Behind it, a strong high pressure that will bring dry, sinking air into the region. The wind will stick around however with sustained breezes of 15mph with some gusts over 20mph. Otherwise, the skies open up for the sun to keep temps on the mild side, into the mid 40s.
The quiet, dry stretch of weather will dominate the work week, with a few days of 50 degree weather! Monday - Thursday should feature sun in abundance with some cloud cover trickling overhead, all due in part to the strengthening of a deep high pressure that will settle through the region.
Otherwise it should be a pleasant work week with our next round of precipitation on tap for Saturday!
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
