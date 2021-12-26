SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Overnight temperatures stay more on the mild side overnight compared to days past, but some locations did dip below the freezing mark which may lead to some black ice on wet roads, so drive with caution this morning!
Sunday will be a dry day that finally features some sun! High pressure will be building in, so expect a gusty breeze out of the Northwest and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rise into the upper 30s for the Berkshires and low 40s for the valley.
As we move into the final week of December, we’ve got a few weak systems set to come through, but nothing major. Our pattern will feature near normal temperatures with a few milder days in the mix, quick rounds of wet weather, followed by a breezy, drier day. Our first shot at a light, scattered wintry mix will be overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Milder, breezy conditions will follow this little system for Tuesday.
Another quick shot of wet/wintry weather is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then showers should push through Thursday afternoon and evening. Dry, seasonable and breezy conditions return Friday and temps dip into the low 20s New Years Eve. New Years Day is trending dry for now, but a storm may come through Sunday-something to keep an eye on for now.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.