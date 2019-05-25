SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a cool start this morning we warmed up nicely this afternoon and it looks like we could see warmer temperatures tomorrow.
Clouds will increase this evening and there will be the chance for a few showers later this evening. Most of the rain expected will come through at night through early Sunday morning with many picking up a few tenths of an inch. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Lows tonight will fall back into the middle and upper 50s.
Showers should be gone by Sunday morning and we go back to a mostly sunny sky by Noon. It will be a warmer day with highs in the lower to middle 80s for western Mass! A weak cold front looks to come through Sunday evening and a spot shower or thunderstorm could pop up. So far, chances for wet weather are low, but its something to keep an eye on. The front moves east and high pressure builds to our north for Memorial Day. Expect a dry, sunny Monday with low humidity and highs around 80-perfection!
Showers return along with cooler temperatures as everyone heads back to work and school Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look warm, more humid and unsettled. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely Thursday as a cold front moves through. Sunshine and 70s are back to end the week.
