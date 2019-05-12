SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a not the greatest days for all the moms out there. In fact it felt more like March 12th than May 12th. While the wet weather will come to an end this evening. More rain is on the way for later Monday and into Tuesday.
We saw reports of mixed precipitation and even some snow in the higher elevations such as Otis, Huntington, and Blandford. There were some slick spots in the higher elevations of the western hills. The rain and mix will come to an end this evening and we will hang onto cloudy skies overnight. We will see overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
Chilly temps for May continue into the beginning of the week as a trough sits overhead as well as an upper level low. At the surface, low pressure will pass to our south Monday into Tuesday. We wake up to cloudy skies tomorrow morning but it looks like rain will hold off until the afternoon. An easterly wind will keep all of New England chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50.
By Wednesday, drier weather returns, but the upper low is still exiting New England, so clouds and cool temps continue. Temperatures return to near normal for the end of the week along with some sunshine, but showers are possible Thursday evening with a passing cold front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.