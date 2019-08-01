SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered thunderstorms blew through the lower valley yesterday producing damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and frequent lightning however today is looking drier and much quieter. We actually have a nice first day of August on the way.
A cold front continues to slowly move through western Mass this morning. Clouds and fog will slowly clear as the front moves east and plenty of sunshine is on tap for this afternoon. Dew points will lower throughout the day and highs climb back to the middle and upper 80s with a light northerly breeze.
Tonight will feel wonderful with temperatures and dew points back to the 50s-a night to give the AC a break! We warm back to the middle 80s tomorrow with high pressure giving us a dry, comfortable day. If you are shore-bound, expect afternoon sea breezes with temps in the 70s to low 80s and sunshine!
Our weather looks mostly dry for the weekend, but a passing front may bring a few showers and storms. Humidity may come up Saturday too then a cold front will bring dew points back down for Sunday and Monday. Monday looks sunny and seasonable, then humidity increases late Tuesday into Wednesday as our next front approaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.