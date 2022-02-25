SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of western Mass today for significant snowfall…
Snow moved in around 3am and it has been coming down moderate to heavy ever since. Snowfall rates of Snowfall rates of up to 1" per hour at times through the the morning commute, making for dangerous travel. By 8am, many will have 4-6 inches of snow on the ground with accumulation ongoing.
A mid-level warm layer will move northward this morning, arriving to western Mass around by mid morning. This warm layer will cause snow to change to sleet, starting south of the Mass Pike first, then possibly move as far north as the Rt. 2 corridor later this morning. Most us look to pick up 6-8" with the bulk of the accumulation happening through mid to late morning. Franklin County and the hills will pick up 8-12" of accumulation where it will stay mainly snow and there will be some additional accumulation this afternoon.
Low pressure moves out and we dry out later this afternoon and evening. It will be breezy with temps falling back into the 20's.
A cold, dry weekend on the way with lots of sunshine thanks to high pressure. Wind ramps up Sunday with a passing front and a spot snow shower is possible, but most remain dry. Another shot of cold air builds behind that front for Monday, which will feature highs in the 20s for the final day of February! Temperatures slowly moderate through mid-week with mainly dry weather.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.