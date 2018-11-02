SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR HAMPEN, HAMPSHIRE, FRANKLIN, BERKSHIRE COUNTIES FOR SATURDAY FROM NOON TO 7PM.
Our weather remains mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and dew points are high for this time of year with many in the 60s. Overcast skies continue with some fog at times and the chance for a shower during the evening. After 8pm or so, rain becomes steadier and heavier as low pressure moves up from the southwest and a very strong upper level disturbance moves through.
A low severe weather risk continues for western Mass as well tonight. An isolated thunderstorm with strong to damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out and a brief, spin up tornado is a very low possibility as well. Wind in general won’t be terrible overnight, but we do remain breezy.
Rain continues through Saturday morning and will taper to showers after sunrise. 1-2 inches of rain will likely fall overnight, which could lead to some isolated flooding across the area. Scattered showers are possible through Noon or so, then skies will begin to gradually clear out through the afternoon. Temperatures max out around 60 in the morning, then temps take a tumble in the afternoon from west to east, falling back to the 40s.
Wind becomes the main concern for Saturday afternoon as they shift from south to west and begin to increase. From roughly Noon to 8pm, wind will be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts reaching 40-50mph in the valley and hills. With a very saturated ground and a lot of foliage still remaining on trees, scattered tree damage and power outages are possible. Wind will begin to diminish Saturday night as high pressure builds.
Cooler, drier air settles in for Sunday with highs back to the lower 50s. Clouds increase Sunday evening and Monday as our next system approaches and rain should return by Monday evening. Election Day will be cloudy and cool with drizzle and occasional showers. Low pressure will swing to our northwest Tuesday night with a period of rain through early Wednesday morning. Skies should clear out early and some sunshine is back for most of Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Heavy rain, a possible thunderstorm. Lows: 52-60
Saturday: AM rain. Turning windy. Highs: 52-60 (Falling afternoon temps)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs: 47-55
