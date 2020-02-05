SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will give way to some sunshine today as weak high pressure moves in. It will be a bit cooler today but still nice for early February with highs near 40.
However, we are tracking two storms to close out the work week.
***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of Western Massachusetts from 1am to 10am Thursday***
Storm 1# - Cold air will drain in tonight as precipitation arrives between 2-3 am. It will begin as snow but quickly change to sleet and freezing rain along the Pike and points south then a bit later north of Springfield. A wintry mix will continue through sunrise and the morning commute, leading to slushy, slippery road conditions. Precipitation will end as drizzle tomorrow afternoon as temperatures inch into the middle 30's. Accumulations will be minor with most seeing a coating to 2 inches of snow & sleet with up to a tenth of an inch of ice from freezing rain. Conditions will improve quickly tomorrow afternoon as temperatures inch up.
Storm 2# - Another area of low pressure will heat into the Northeast Thursday night through Friday morning. As our next round of precipitation arrives overnight, it should be mostly rain. However, the Berkshires may stay cold enough to go right to freezing rain-which will cause more icing. Something to watch. The valley should stay mostly rain for the AM commute then end as a few snow showers in the afternoon with little to no accumulation. A couple of inches of snow are possible in the Berkshires and hilltowns. Roads may be slippery for the Friday evening drive as temperatures dip below freezing.
The weekend is looking dry and cold. Saturday will be one of the coldest days we've had in a while with temperatures staying in the 20's. There will be a gusty breeze too making it feel colder. Sunday is now looking mainly dry with just a weak system bringing a snow shower or two, most stay dry. After a cold start with temperatures in the single digits and teens readings will reach back into the mid to upper 30's.
Temperatures return to the 40's for the start of next week with a few rain and snow showers possible Monday morning.
