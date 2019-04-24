SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers have moved out and the clouds are breaking apart as well. Today will be breezy and cool with high temperatures near 60. Although today will be cool we'll still see a decent amount of sunshine so you'll need the light jacket into the afternoon.
Tonight will be clear and cool, likely the coolest night of the week with temperatures dipping into the 30s to near 40 by morning.
***A River Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut in Hampshire County by the Oxbow in Northampton, Hatfield and Hadley*** The Connecticut is forecast to stay above flood stage through early Thursday morning.
It will be a chilly start tomorrow but temperatures will rise quickly with high near 70. A few thin clouds will move through tomorrow afternoon as weak storm passes to our south. Clouds build back in tomorrow night and rain is on the way for Friday with our next storm. Rain amounts look to end up around an inch to an inch and a half by Friday evening, which could cause river flooding issues to persist.
It looks as though the rain will move out in time for the week. Clouds look to give way to sunshine on Saturday. It will be breezy and cool but mainly dry. Out next system may bring showers by Sunday evening as we remain in an active pattern.
