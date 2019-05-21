SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A refreshing, windy Tuesday across western Mass with sunshine and high temps in the 60s-not bad. Gusty wind continues this evening, but should lighten a bit overnight. Temperatures will be cooler tonight with lows dipping into the lower and middle 40s. If wind can lighten enough, some spotty upper 30s are possible in the hills.
It will be a cool start Wednesday morning, but a fabulous weather day will take over. Expect sunshine as high pressure dominates-which will also lighten the wind from Tuesday. It will be a bit breezy at times and seasonable with highs in the lower 70s.
High clouds drift into western Mass Wednesday night and a few spotty showers are possible Thursday morning with a passing warm front. Most of Thursday looks dry with highs around 70 under a partly sunny sky. A cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night-none of which should be severe. Friday will be dry and quite breezy with highs around 70.
Warmer temperatures return for the holiday weekend. Saturday will be a mostly dry day with increasing clouds and highs in the lower 70s. Spotty showers and a thunderstorm are possible Saturday evening and night with our next front and again, wet weather should clear out by sunrise Sunday. Breezy and warm Sunday with highs around 80. Memorial Day also looks warm and dry with highs in the upper 70s. A shower or two is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning with yet another front.
