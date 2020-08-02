SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, & Berkshire Counties until 10pm.
Earlier tornado warnings issued for parts of Berkshire, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties have expired.
The warnings have expire however the the atmosphere remains right for the possibility of another storm or two to become strong to severe if they were to develop and move over western Mass. Storms that develop still have the potential to rotate, creating a chance for a tornado to develop. Heavy rain will also occur with any showers and storms that roll through.
Wet weather diminishes before midnight and skies turn partly cloudy overnight. It stays warm and muggy with lows near 70 along with some patchy fog.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry and quite warm with highs around 90 and dew points staying in the 60s ahead of a cold front. We will see good sunshine with scattered clouds that increase later in the day as Isaias moves up the East Coast.
Tropical Storm Isaias is just under hurricane strength as of 8pm this evening with winds up to 70mph The track of the storm will keep it just off the Florida coast and it moves to northern South Carolina by early Tuesday morning-possibly making landfall around Myrtle Beach. The storm stays over land and quickly moves to New England, bringing a swath of heavy rain through Tuesday afternoon and evening.
As Isaias approaches, sustained wind will increase, but should remain below tropical storm strength for western Mass. Sustained wind of 10-20mph starts Tuesday evening and peaks overnight with some 20-30mph wind possible and gusts to 40mph. Wind diminishes Wednesday morning as Isaias moves away. Rain amounts are still tricky, but by Wednesday morning, western Mass could pick up 1-3 inches with some higher amounts possible. Flooding will certainly be possible Tuesday night and overnight.
High pressure quickly takes over, clearing us out Wednesday and bringing in lower humidity and comfortable temps for the rest of the week!
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
