SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Tornado Watch in effect for Berkshire County until 7 p.m.***
Heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are moving through western Mass now and as the afternoon goes on these storms have the potential to become strong to severe.
A warm front will be the focal point for severe storms. Depending on where the front sets up will determine how much severe weather we see, but either way this afternoon remains a First Warning Weather Day with the threat; damaging straight-line winds and even a tornado or two are possible (especially to our south - southwest Hampden County, and southern Berkshire County south into Connecticut has the best chance for severe storms - we are on the northern edge of severe weather today.
The Storm Prediction Center has shifted most of western Mass into a "slight" risk for severe weather. (2 on their scale of 1 to 5) With an "enhanced" risk Springfield and points south and west. (3 on their scale of 1 to 5)
Showers and downpours will move through this morning as the warm front approaches, then this afternoon the severe threat goes up, and with the potential for wind shear, (winds changing direction with height) there is the risk for tornadoes south of the warm front.
The system will move out this evening and tomorrow is looking much nicer, with a return to quieter weather. We should see a mix of sun and clouds with warm, but dry conditions. Things go downhill again on Saturday as the remnants of Laura get pulled into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, with the help of an approaching cold front. We will likely see some heavy rain and tropical downpours Saturday and into Saturday night. We will likely see a good soaking, which is what we need to help with the dry conditions.
Sunday looks to dry out quickly as Laura's remnants race away. Behind the storm we return to sunshine, with drier more comfortable conditions that will last into the start of next week.
