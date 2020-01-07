SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a quiet start to the day. It's dry and cold but not too bad out there with temperatures in the 20's. We will see plenty of sunshine this morning but clouds will increase throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the middle to upper 30s with a very light breeze. Low pressure moving in from the southwest will skirt our area tonight with a brief period of light snow or flurries. It’s a fast-moving system and it will just graze us so we are not expecting much snow.
Snow will move in this evening and will be gone well before sunrise. Most of western Mass will see a coating to an inch. Roads may be a bit slick early tomorrow, but it will be short-lived as some sunshine returns. Tomorrow will turn blustery as an Arctic cold front comes through in the afternoon with spotty snow showers and maybe even a squall that could whiten the ground in a few spots.
The coldest day of the week will be Thursday with highs in the 20's and wind chills in the teens. Wind lightens during the day as high pressure builds in. The cold doesn't last long through; we have a big warm up on the way starting Friday and lasting into the weekend.
Temperatures will reach into the 40's on Friday then well into the 50's on Saturday as a strong southerly flow takes over. We will be ahead of a cold front, so expect lots of clouds and occasional showers, along with a gusty south wind. The front should come into the area Saturday night with showers, downpours and even a thunderstorm. It looks as though the wet weather exits the region early Sunday but even behind the front it is still mild so temperatures may reach into the 50's again on Sunday but will cool as the day goes on.
