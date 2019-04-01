SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure builds into New England tonight, allowing for temperatures to stay cold and wind to lighten. We remain breezy this evening in western Mass but west winds lighten to 5 mph or so after midnight. With dry air in place and clear skies, temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s for Tuesday morning!
After a cold start, we go back to seasonable temps for Tuesday with high pressure giving us a nice day overall. We begin sunny in the morning, then high clouds build ahead of an approaching coastal low. Temperatures max out in the upper 40s to low 50s with a healthy south breeze around much of the day.
A coastal low will take a close pass to southern New England Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system looks to bring light rain with some snow mixing in from midnight to Noon-ish Wednesday. Not much (if any) accumulation is expected with this system since it’s passing a little too far to the east. Measurable snow is most likely in the Worcester hills into NE Connecticut, but the hill towns in western Mass may get an inch or two if the storm tracks a bit farther west. No accumulation is expected in the valley.
Skies clear Wednesday and wind picks up behind the departing low, ushering in colder air for Thursday and Friday. High pressure will also build Thursday, keeping us dry and cool. Another low pressure system looks to come in from the southwest Friday evening into early Saturday with another round of light rain and light hill town snow. It’s still too early to talk about impacts, but for now, it doesn’t look like much.
Our long range pattern will keep us seasonably cool much of this week with temps falling back below normal for Thursday and Friday after a mini mid-week warm up. A ridge develops in the East starting this weekend, which will allow temps to climb. Our weather looks fairly quiet for now with a few rain chances every 2-3 days or so.
