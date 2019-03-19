SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Clouds will gradually decrease this evening and skies become clear tonight. High pressure remains in control, so expect another cold night ahead with temps falling back to the upper teens and low 20s with a light and variable breeze.
Wednesday will start off sunny, which will help temperatures climb quickly. Scattered clouds will be around in the afternoon, but we should keep the sunshine around all day. Winds will shift out of the southwest, which will bring temperatures into the low 50s as we near the official start of spring (5:58pm)!
Our first full day of spring will be focused on our next storm system that will impact southern New England for the end of the week and start of the weekend. As low pressure moves up the East Coast, temperatures will stay mild for western Mass with highs in the upper 40s Thursday. Scattered rain showers get going in the late morning and afternoon and turn to a steadier, heavier rain Thursday night through Friday morning.
Rain showers will change to snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning, especially in the hill towns, as colder air moves in on the backside of the departing low. Mountain snow should continue in the Berkshires Saturday morning to midday with accumulation likely on the western slopes. If the valley sees snow, it will be short-lived with little to no accumulation. Everyone will stay breezy Friday, then turn windy Saturday with gusts to 40mph for most and some higher gusts possible in the hills. We dry out Saturday night as the storm exits.
Our weekend begins cold with highs in the upper 30s Saturday, but a quick turnaround is expected and highs hit 50s on Sunday with good sunshine. Clouds build for Monday and a backdoor cold front will approach Monday evening with rain showers possibly changing to snow Monday night with some accumulation. We turn sunny and chilly for Tuesday.
