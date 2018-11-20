SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures continue to fall tonight and it is turning icy! Black ice will be a concern through morning!
Temperatures dip into the lower and middle 20s overnight as a west-northwest breeze ushers in colder air. It will be a cold start Wednesday morning and we will start the day with a bit of sunshine. A well-advertised Arctic cold front will be moving in late Wednesday afternoon, bringing more clouds, scattered snow showers and squalls and a gusty breeze.
Temperatures take a big dip Wednesday night after the passage of our cold front. Expect wind gusts of 20-30mph and occasional gusts to 40mph. Temperatures fall into the lower/middle teens for most (possibly breaking records) but with the wind, it will feel more like single digits to below 0 by Thursday morning.
A likely record-cold day on tap for Thanksgiving, not just for western Mass, but throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic! Highs on Thursday will only make it into the upper teens and low 20s, but with a continued gusty breeze, wind chills hover in the single digits to near 0 much of the day. A strong high pressure is in control, so it will be sunny at least. Once wind lightens Thursday night, our temps likely hit the floor and drop to either side of 0 by Friday morning. As high pressure moves overhead Friday, wind will be much lighter, but highs stay near 30 degrees.
Temperatures will moderate this weekend and after starting in the teens Saturday morning, we should return to the low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next storm system is on the way for Saturday night into Sunday with a brief wintry mix changing to rain. Rain should last through mid-day Sunday with highs nearing 50. We are chillier early next week and unsettled with a few more rounds of rain with some high elevation mixing.
- Tonight: Partial clearing, cold. Lows: 28-32
- Wednesday: Partly cloudy, PM snow squalls. Breezy. Highs: 34-39
- Thanksgiving: Frigid! Blustery & mostly sunny. Highs: 15-22 (WChills: -5 to 10)
